China reportedly orders ByteDance, owner of TikTok, to remove Feishu workplace app

The Chinese government ordered ByteDance to remove its Feishu job messaging tool from app stores in China for a month because it allows users to access Facebook and Twitter posts, which are banned in the country, Bloomberg reported. ByteDance, which also operates the social media app TikTok, developed Feishu as an internal app, then released it for commercial use in 2019. An international version of the app, called Lark, was released in April 2019 and still operates in markets such as Japan and Singapore.

Feishu has become popular in China during the coronavirus pandemic as people continue to work from home. Bloomberg describes the app as a combination of Slack, Skype, and Google Docs. In China, Feishu competes with Alibaba's DingTalk and Tencent's WeChat. Last month, the much larger WeChat started blocking links from Feishu.

Feishu's parent company ByteDance faced intense scrutiny last year over its relationship with China; He denied the allegations that TikTok was censoring Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests, and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) raised security concerns about TikTok. In December, the US Army USA Banned soldiers from using TikTok and called the app a cyber threat.