Celebrities can't stop dressing like Tiger King's Joe Exotic

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery and something tells us that Joe Exotic is loving all the famous Tiger King characters on social media these days.

While Kate McKinnon is already configured to star as Carole Baskin in a scripted television series about the couple's epic feud, which hasn't stopped other celebrities from disguising themselves as the divisive owner of Big Cat Rescue on social media since Tiger king debuted on March 20.

But with the role of Joe Exotic in the UCP series still on the line, many actors are apparently throwing their names in the ring to portray the eccentric zoo operator, who had multiple husbands, a mullet, and is currently in prison on his 22nd birthday. . -year of prayer.

"If they don't cast me as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken." Dax Shepard tweeted but stars like Rob Lowe, Jared Leto and more have gone so far as to dress like Joe, while Thomas Lennon jokingly (but perhaps seriously) auditioned his character during an appearance in The last show with Stephen Colbert.