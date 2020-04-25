Celebrities can't stop dressing like Tiger King's Joe Exotic

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery and something tells us that Joe Exotic is loving all the famous Tiger King characters on social media these days.
While Kate McKinnon is already configured to star as Carole Baskin in a scripted television series about the couple's epic feud, which hasn't stopped other celebrities from disguising themselves as the divisive owner of Big Cat Rescue on social media since Tiger king debuted on March 20.
But with the role of Joe Exotic in the UCP series still on the line, many actors are apparently throwing their names in the ring to portray the eccentric zoo operator, who had multiple husbands, a mullet, and is currently in prison on his 22nd birthday. . -year of prayer.
"If they don't cast me as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken." Dax Shepard tweeted but stars like Rob Lowe, Jared Leto and more have gone so far as to dress like Joe, while Thomas Lennon jokingly (but perhaps seriously) auditioned his character during an appearance in The last show with Stephen Colbert.
Of course, for some stars, dressing up as some of the Tiger king The stars have been a distraction as they continue to practice social distancing, with more than one Bachelor Nation couple getting in on the fun, as well as the entire Stallone family.
Here are all the celebrities who are tearing up the leopard print, blouses and eyeliner to dress up like Joe Exotic and Tiger kingother stars bigger than life …
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
The engaged couple decided to turn things around, with the Modern Family star dressed in Joe's signature facial hair and the Bachelor student finishing his Carole look with sardines. If you know it, you know it.
Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert
The Bachelor Nation couple got into the Tiger king action, even bringing children Emmy and Streams in fun, dressing them up like tiger cubs. Can we suggest that you use this as your Christmas card this year?
Rob lowe
"Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will develop our version of this crazy story. Stay tuned!"
From the tips of your fingers to the ears of God literallyLowe
According to Deadline, Murphy, and Lowe, who stars in the Murphy production 9-1-1: lone starThey are in initial conversations about a project related to the larger than life figure.
Armie hammer
Intentional or not, the Call me by your name The star's amazing transformation looks like an exotic Joe Halloween costume.
Thomas Lennon
In early April, the Reindeer 911 impersonated star Joe Exotic in The last show with Stephen Colbert, Skyping from prison to perform his new single and to assess whether it was accurately portrayed in the Netflix document.
"A bunch of funky rhubarb has been picked up in the Ted Sarandos patch, and part of that paints me to look like a fried chicken freakazoid that's crazier than Downtown Encyclopedia Brown," Lennon replied as Joe. "Well let me tell you this: that's just a 12-piece colonel bucket of fried bologna bites, okay? Actually, I'm a very down-to-earth man with mullets, full of gun, double husband, joie de vivre and a love for America's cigarettes. "
Are you watching, UCP?
Chloe fineman
Hello everyone, cool cats and kittens, isn't he Saturday night live star in a doorbell for Carole?
Jared Leto
The 30 Seconds to Mars leader and Oscar winner is such a fan of the Netflix documentary series that he hosted a party to watch on Twitter, also dressed up for the occasion.
The Stallone family
Redefining family ties, Sylvester Stallone And his family decided to have a little fun at home, dressing up as some of the greatest figures in the world.
In a photo shared in Sophia StalloneOn Instagram, she is dressed as Joe Exotic, while the Rocky the star is dressed as Jeff Lowe. Sister Sistine Stallone as John Finlay, Scarlet Stallone is Erik cowie and Jennifer Stallone is Carole
Tiger king airs on Netflix. Inspired to dress up too? Well you're in luck.Tiger king Fashion is now one thing.
