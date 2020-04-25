Celeb Tweets of the week – 04/24/20

"Taking a nap without triggering an alarm is the most exciting thing I will do all day."
Another week at home meant more quarantine thoughts on naps, alcohol, and cats, to name a few topics. Here are a bunch of tweets that you might have missed this week:
one)
Frankie Muniz revisited My Dog Skip:
2)
Shakira graduated from an online philosophy course:
3)
Mark Ruffalo commemorates the 16th anniversary of 13 going to 30:
4)
J.K. Rowling had a nightmare:
5)
Chance The Rapper revealed that he "watches,quot; scary movies as I watch scary movies:
6)
Dua Lipa shared her quarantine routine:
7)
Reese Witherspoon answered Yes on some post-quarantine plans with a fan:
8)
Ice T did NOT qualify for a stimulus test:
9)
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had a proposal to unite men's and women's tennis under one organization:
10)
Taylor Swift shared a photo of a cat:
eleven)
Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody, tried to understand talking on the Internet:
12)
Bruno Mars promised some new music:
13)
Chris Evans shared his love for Stanley Tucci:
14)
Lili Reinhart had an exciting day in quarantine:
fifteen.
And Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launched a line called Quarantine Wine:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML22f8abe35ef9b27aa69903ad277e5a9c12%