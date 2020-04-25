Home Entertainment Celeb Tweets of the week – 04/24/20

Celeb Tweets of the week – 04/24/20

Bradley Lamb
"Taking a nap without triggering an alarm is the most exciting thing I will do all day."

Another week at home meant more quarantine thoughts on naps, alcohol, and cats, to name a few topics. Here are a bunch of tweets that you might have missed this week:

one)

Frankie Muniz revisited My Dog Skip:

Do you know when you are quarantined and watch one of your own movies and end up crying? Yes … I just saw My Dog Skip. I cried.

2)

Shakira graduated from an online philosophy course:

I just graduated from my 4 week old philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know ... my hobbies are impractical, but it was many hours after the children fell asleep. Thank you Plato and his predecessors for all the "fun,quot; over the past month!

3)

Mark Ruffalo commemorates the 16th anniversary of 13 going to 30:

Happy anniversary at 13 Today we will be 30 years old! Do you remember what the world was like when Razzles were in vogue? Wasting that time 🍬

4)

J.K. Rowling had a nightmare:

Last night I had the most elaborate nightmare of my life: a serial killer with a hammer, a female scientist working on a coronavirus vaccine & amp; many subplots, one involving rescuing an ape from a window ledge. On a break between gruesome murders, I took @EmmaWatson to lunch.

5)

Chance The Rapper revealed that he "watches,quot; scary movies as I watch scary movies:

Have you ever said "damn it, that movie seems crazy,quot;. But it's too scary ... I just read wikipedia.

6)

Dua Lipa shared her quarantine routine:

I haven't been counting ... but on 28471629 and we have a huge chocolate cake with 2 small spoons, a new peanut every 3 days, making Palestinian Maeloubah (thanks Mohamed Hadid for the recipe!) + The following days were still leftovers better 🤤

7)

Reese Witherspoon answered Yes on some post-quarantine plans with a fan:

8)

Ice T did NOT qualify for a stimulus test:

9)

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had a proposal to unite men's and women's tennis under one organization:

Hello, @rogerfederer, as you know from our discussions, I fully agree that it would be great to get out of this global crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in one organization 🎾👍🏻 https://t.co/fTCfvMiU4G

10)

Taylor Swift shared a photo of a cat:

eleven)

Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody, tried to understand talking on the Internet:

12)

Bruno Mars promised some new music:

13)

Chris Evans shared his love for Stanley Tucci:

Love. Stanley Tucci A few (most) days after we finished filming the first Captain America movie, Stanley made us martinis in his trailer. It is an absolute gem. As cool, fun, witty and charming as you think it is, double it and you're halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH

14)

Lili Reinhart had an exciting day in quarantine:

fifteen.

And Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launched a line called Quarantine Wine:

