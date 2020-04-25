CBSSports.com Qualifies First Round of NFL Draft – Up News Info Detroit

1. Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Grade A. He will be a star. This kid has all the tools to be a great NFL quarterback. The Bengals will be winners soon.

2. Redskins: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

Grade: TO. Power, speed, reminds me of Julius Peppers. He is an exceptional athlete. It is a league of pins and pins. Last year they got their pin and this year they got the pin.

3. Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Grade: YES. I think they should have taken Derrick Brown. When in doubt, take the big guy. I don't think you can get past great people who play like Derrick Brown.

4. Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Grade: B +. He is the best tackle in this draft class. I think it is the cleanest tackle. This kid is going to be a longtime starter on the left side. This year will start from the right.

5. Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Grade: YES. I understand why they chose it. The tape is good sometimes. There are also a lot of bad things in that tape. He is not a big guy, he is a little fragile. To fire doctors is ridiculous.

6. Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Grade: YES. This boy has all the tools. Give him a little time and he can become a great quarterback. There is a lot to work there. Yes, it has some mechanical problems, but you can fix them.

7. Panthers, DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Grade: A +. I love this choice. I love this player. I think Derrick Brown will be a force in the NFL. Play with such power. It reminds me of the late Jerome Brown.

8. Cardinals, LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Grade: YES-. I am not in love with this child as a player. The range is phenomenal, but where does it play? Is he insurance? Are you a linebacker? Is he a hybrid? This child for me is a security. I don't think it's physical enough to play close to the line of scrimmage.

9. Jaguars, CB CJ Henderson, Florida

Grade: B +. I love him because he can cover. There are so many guys in the NFL that I talked to before the draft that they thought I was better than Okudah.

10. Browns, OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Grade B. There is a better advantage than the other two tickets available. This boy is clearly a right tackle, but he has the body of a guard. I think there will be a transition for him to move to the left side, if that's where they play him.

11. Jets, OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Grade: YES. Here's the Becton thing, he's an athletic monster. It has a tendency to get very heavy and that is a concern. If you can control your weight and dedicate yourself to your trade, you will be a good soccer player.

12. Raiders, WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Grade: TO. You cannot teach speed. This child can remove the hood. He is tough. You will be able to handle press coverage in the NFL.

13. Buccaneers, OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Grade B. I think it is a solid choice. I don't think there is much difference between the top four tackles. I had Thomas as my first tackle, but not by much.

14. 49ers, DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Grade: YES-. It's not that I don't like Kinlaw. He has the potential to be a dominant player like Chris Jones of the Chiefs. But is he a better player than the DeForest Buckner they traded to choose the Colts for? They essentially replaced Buckner with Kinlaw.

15. Broncos, WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Grade: YES. I like Jeudy very much. He is the best road runner in this draft. One concern I have with him is that he is very thin. Can you hold out until press coverage?

16. Falcons, CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Grade: C +. I don't love this choice. I think despair forced this choice because they have problems in the corner. They saw that the first two corners came off the board and stopped and left the corner. Expedited passes were available.

17. Cowboys, WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Grade: B +. This is a classic case of a team that doesn't expect the player to be there. They didn't necessarily need a WR, but he was there. I think they would have picked a quick pass here if Lamb hadn't fallen before them. If you are faithful to your board and have a good grade in the boy, you must take it.

18. Dolphins, OT, Austin Jackson, USC

Grade: C-. I would have gone with Ezra Cleveland. Austin Jackson is a project. It may take a year or two for you to become the player that people think you can become. I am concerned about this choice for Miami.

19. Raiders, CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

Grade: YES. He was at my best than the team. I didn't think it would go that high, but I guess it was on the Raiders Better-Than-Team. He is a bit scruffy in his technique. I think he is a South Florida boy with an attitude. I don't think there is a significant difference between him and Okudah.

20. Jaguars, EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Grade: B +. This is a guy who has to stay on the field. When he was on the field he was productive, but he had some injury problems. You have to prove that you can handle the race at 254 pounds.

21. Eagles, WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

Grade: YES. I love Reagor. He didn't run 40 very good ones in the combine. The night after that race, his agent told me that the weight of the water had increased. A couple of days before he was timed much faster. It has good speed.

22. Vikings, WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Grade: TO. I love this choice.He's not (Stefon) Diggs, but he's not going to complain about every play like Diggs did either. I thought I would go before this.

23. Chargers, LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Grade: YES. They gave up a lot to go find him, but he's a great game maker.

24. Saints, C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Grade: TO. I love this player. He would go to the Pro Bowl for seven or eight years as a center. But where will he play for the saints? I thought it would be a great center, but he will probably play as a suitable guard for them. Good player, but strange choice of the saints.

25. 49ers, WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona St.

Grade: B +. I love this child. In this offense it will be phenomenal. Just scratch the surface. When he catches the ball, boom is gone. He will be an effective player in that offense.

26. Packers, QB Jordan Love, Utah

Grade: RE. Terrible move by the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers told me last summer that he wants to play until he is 40 years old. They needed a receiver. They needed defensive help. Sitting behind Rodgers will do Love good, but it won't do Packers good. You are about to reach a Super Bowl, enlist the help of Rodgers.

27. Seahawks, LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Grade: C +. I like Brooks. The problem is, this is a choice for the future for a team that should choose to win right now. They have other problems, like pass rusher. Yetur Gross-Matos was sitting there, he would have carried it.

28. Ravens, LB Patrick Queen, LSU

Grade: YES. I love this choice. I think Queen will be a star in this defense. I think this child's range is exceptional. He can go from side to side.

29. Titans, OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

Grade: B +. I think this is a good choice. This is a massive right tackle on a team that needs a massive right tackle. This kid is a killer in the running game and is perfect for what the Titans want to do.

30. Dolphins, CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

Grade: A +. The captain of my better than the team. I think this choice is exceptional. He is a great man of the press. He tackled 10 times better than he expected from an athlete.

31. Vikings, CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

Grade B. It is a necessary choice, there is no doubt about it. I like the player.There are some concerns about the characters, that's something they will need to address. Mike Zimmer loves to draw corners. This choice makes sense.

32. Chiefs, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Grade: YES-. I'm not a big fan of runners in the first round, but when you have Patrick Mahomes, it's okay to run like that in the first round. It reminds me of Maurice Jones-Drew.

