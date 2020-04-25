CBS Crime Line Led by Strong Return of "Blue Blood" – Up News Info

The CBS crime drama lineup earned top honors in Friday night's demo wars, drawing the biggest audience of the night and topping the demos.

MacGyver and Magnum P.I. led with strong 0.7 scores, but Blue blood, Returning from several weeks of reps, he had a 0.8 and the biggest audience of the night to close a dominant race on the visual network.

The second night of the NFL draft he had a 0.7 to take over ABC for the night. The big names were largely off the board for rounds 2 and 3 of the draft, but still attracted fan interest.

On NBC The blacklist and Date both had a 0.6, and the newsmag had its most watched program since December 14, 2018.

Sierra fox WWE Friday Night SmackDown it dropped to 0.5, well below its usual highest scores and certainly a product of increased competition from sports fans at night.

The CW had repetitions of Penn & Teller: fool us and Who owns this line anyway?