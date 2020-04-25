Cast members & # 39; came out & # 39; in virtual meeting & # 39; aggressive & # 39;

Bravo

According to Kandi Burruss, some arguments during the meeting escalated with them "screaming and screaming," to the point that "I was hurting my ears."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The cast members may not physically confront each other at the next meeting, but that doesn't make it any less tense. In a new interview, Kandi Burruss shared that the virtual meeting was, in fact, so explosive that some people simply decided to withdraw.

"I think some people still have more to say. Some people left," said Bravo, a 43-year-old personality who spilled tea at HollywoodLife. While she couldn't say more than that, Kandi insisted that she tell the truth. "I'm not going to lie. Well, he was aggressive to me," he said.

"I would say it's aggressive because I mean the arguments were going crazy sometimes that [the host] [Andy Cohen] is trying to make us stop and he can't because we are not in the room with him so that no one can stop us from talking or saying what we have to say, so people just walk down the road when they say what they say . it needs to be said until finally some of us had to be silenced, "he continued.

Kandi also shared that some arguments escalated with them "screaming and screaming." She recalled, "I was hurting my ears. I literally had to text the production, please put down the headphones."

"That was stressing me out, and then when we went out, I felt exhausted," she added. "Then I spoke to a couple of girls. I know I spoke to [Marlo Hampton] Marlo said: & # 39; Girl! I need a drink! I finished! I need a moment of total relaxation. "

Kandi did not reveal which cast members were involved in the screaming match, but they are more likely to be lifelong rivals. NeNe leaks and Kenya moore. The latter previously hinted that she is eager to expose the person that she really is. "

"I think this is an exhibition meeting. And I have the receipts to back it up. I have the people to back it up. I have everything I need to let the world know who he really is," he joked.

However, she hinted that NeNe would not be the only one among the cast members she would come to next. "Well, my focus is to address all the women I've had problems with," she shared. "I think I will do what I have always done, which is to be really honest and objective and keep it as stylish as possible under these circumstances."

Kenya did not mention a name other than NeNe. However, it is possible that she is attacking Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam later.