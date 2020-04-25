Carrie Underwood joins Saturday's lineup for the Stagecoach Virtual Festival

Instagram

The musical event, which was postponed due to the new coronavirus, also assured Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and many others as it was renamed to & # 39; Stagecouch & # 39; for your online broadcasts.

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett They are among a host of stars performing from their homes for an online version of the Stagecoach festival this weekend, April 24-26.

The event was due to start in Indio, California on Friday (April 24), but was postponed until October of last month when the coronavirus pandemic hit the US. USA

However, country stars are aiming to make peace with fans by airing shows over the weekend on SiriusXM's The Highway internet radio station for an event called & # 39; Stagecouch & # 39 ;.

Thomas leads Friday's broadcast, with Carrie Underwood wrapping things up on Saturday and the country's superstar Eric Church completing the weekend on Sunday.

The broadcasts, which will take place from 12 p.m. at 5 p.m. EST, with an encore in the afternoons, will also feature Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Gabby barrett, Ingrid Andress, Jon Pardi, Inland, Old domain and more.

Announcing the event in a press release, Steve Blatter, general manager of music programming for Sirius XM, said: "In this difficult time, we want to continue to help bring artists and fans together, just as they would at Stagecoach."

"With the incredible help of the many great country music artists involved, this prestigious annual event will come to life like never before on The Highway."

The other live streams on Friday include the rock icon Joan Jett performing from home for Rolling Stone's In My Room series, hosting a virtual show at 3pm EST on Rolling Stone's Instagram account, and Post Malone organizing a special concert with his performance of Nirvana 6 p.m. songs

Over the weekend, music fans can also relive past "epic" performances by artists like Cardi B, Ed Sheeranand Bruno Mars as part of the 72-hour PlayOn Fest here and Songkick's YouTube page.