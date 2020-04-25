Cameron Diaz just did a rare interview in which he teases a return perhaps to acting

"The best thing that has happened to me is finding my husband."
Cameron Diaz recently returned to social media by surprise after keeping a rather low profile for what appears to be 25 years!
Cameron and her husband Benji Madden have a good reason to live a quiet life: the two recently welcomed their first child, Raddix, to the world:
Well, a couple of days ago, makeup artist and friend of Cameron, Gucci Westman, uploaded an interview with her (presumably filmed before closing) that is part of the Gucci series on YouTube, Makeup and friends. And in the video, Cameron became very sincere and emotional when talking about his new life:
Gucci asked Cameron, who said he had retired from acting in 2018, if he would ever consider returning to the big screen.
And she gave a fairly sincere and easily identifiable answer:
Look, I will never say never. I am not a person who never says anything, clearly.
While the interview touched on many topics, it was when Cameron spoke about what he is really passionate about now, cooking, that he started to get excited.
She explained that for the past six years her cooking and eating have become an extension of herself, saying:
When I feed the people I love, what I told them is that they felt it hit their hearts, that they can feel my love. My food is my love line.
Cameron also spoke about her husband of 5 years, Benji.
Saying that it was the best thing that happened to him:
I love being married The best thing that has happened to me is finding my husband, our society, his friendship, all of that.
I said it before and I will say it again: Cameron and Benji sound like GOALS and now after this interview I watch her even more!
