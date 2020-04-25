Caltrans to Close 5 Freeways in Burbank for 36 Hours Starting Saturday – Up News Info Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A major highway project begins on Saturday.
Caltrans will close Interstate 5 for 36 hours, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, and ends at 2 a.m. Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.
The closure will affect all northbound I-5 lanes on Highway 134 near Griffith Park and the Los Angeles Zoo.
The southbound lanes of I-5 will also be closed on Highway 170 in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.
Diversion signs will be visible.
The highway will be closed as crews demolish the Burbank Boulevard bridge over I-5 in Burbank.
A new bridge and I-5 carpool lanes will be built, with an opening scheduled for 2021.