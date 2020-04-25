Caltrans to Close 5 Freeways in Burbank for 36 Hours Starting Saturday – Up News Info Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A major highway project begins on Saturday.

Caltrans will close Interstate 5 for 36 hours, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, and ends at 2 a.m. Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.

The closure will affect all northbound I-5 lanes on Highway 134 near Griffith Park and the Los Angeles Zoo.

The southbound lanes of I-5 will also be closed on Highway 170 in the Sun Valley area of ​​Los Angeles.

Diversion signs will be visible.

The highway will be closed as crews demolish the Burbank Boulevard bridge over I-5 in Burbank.

A new bridge and I-5 carpool lanes will be built, with an opening scheduled for 2021.