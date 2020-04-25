California state fair canceled for the first time since World War II – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info Sacramento) – The California State Fair has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Cal Expo's board of directors unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 edition of the state fair on Friday. It was scheduled to take place from July 17 to August 2 at Cal Expo.

The challenges resulting from the coronavirus outbreak and the established social distancing guidelines in California to try to stop the spread were cited as reasons for the cancellation.

The cancellation will be the first time since World War II that California has not had a state fair.

"Canceling this summer's California State Fair is the right thing to do, and it's in line with the measured scientific approach that the Governor and health officials have implemented to fight COVID-19," said Rick Pickering, General Manager and CEO. Cal Expo. a declaration.

