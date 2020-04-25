Bucks' George Hill: Life Matters More Than Possibly Ending The Season

Bucks guard George Hill is not concerned that his team will lose a potential NBA title due to the coronavirus pandemic, and insists that "life is much more precious than this ball we played on."

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has killed at least 203,100 people worldwide.

It remains to be seen whether the 2019-20 season will resume as the United States struggles to contain the outbreak, with more than 960,600 confirmed cases and more than 54,200 deaths in the country.

The Bucks topped the NBA standings with a 53-12 record and were in a prime position to claim their first title since 1971 at the time of the postponement. Hill said there are more important things to worry about.

"I'm a little 50-50 … Life itself is bigger than the economic aspect of the game," Hill told reporters in a conference call. "Yes, as competitors and athletes we want to play this season. But if there are more lives in danger, I couldn't care less about the season."

"Life is much more precious than this ball we played on. If they cancel the season, as an athlete it would bother me, but there is nothing we can do about it. If we play, I am excited to play again and return to the court. We had something special and I'd love to finish it. "

"Health and safety are much more important (than the season)," added Hill. "I think our fan base would understand if the season didn't come back. We have a lot of fans, not just fans of the Bucks but also of the NBA."

"The world is bigger than just NBA fans. For our fans, it will be exciting to get the season back, get it rolling and get something to watch on television."

"But if this is the cost for safety and health, what we have to ask is, is it worth it? Is it worth putting yourself on the line, putting your family and children on the line to win a couple more dollars? & # 39; For me personally, no.

"I did not grow up with money and I do not define my life for money. I define my life around happiness, security, the possibility of enjoying life and living it for a long time."