Broncos team Lloyd Cushenberry closes the books on the 2019 trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Who won the deal? – Up News Info

The Broncos' selection of LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry closed the book on last year's trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers traded numbers 20 and 52 in 2019 and No. 83 this year to the Broncos to climb to No. 10 and take inside linebacker Devin Bush, a defender of the foundation.

The Broncos recruited tight end Noah Fant (20th) and quarterback Drew Lock (42nd after a trade with Cincinnati) last year and Cushenberry (the suspected new starter) this year.

Who won the exchange? Both teams. The Steelers coveted Bush and moved to catch him. The Broncos capitalized on their extra capital to find headlines.

The October exchange with San Francisco was also completed. The 49ers sent third and fourth round picks to the Broncos for catcher Emmanuel Sanders and a fifth round pick.

In 95th place, the Broncos selected Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim. They traded number 131 to Jacksonville for cornerback A.J. Bouye the Jaguars recruited Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott. And No. 156, the team traded to San Francisco, was used by the 49ers in the trade for Williams; The Redskins added San Diego State Center Keith Ismael.