Bret Michaels was inspired to revive the dating show & # 39; Rock of Love & # 39; after & # 39; The Masked Singer & # 39; Stint

The Poison rocker hopes to bring back his TV show & # 39; Rock of Love With Bret Michaels & # 39; after competing in the FOX singing contest as The Banana.

Poison star Bret Michaels wants to revive his dating show "Rock of love with Bret Michaels"- with a twist.

The star is the latest celebrity to be unmasked in Fox's reality television series. "The masked singer"And his stint on the show, which features stars acting in elaborate costumes in an attempt to trick judges and spectators of the shows at home, has inspired him to come up with some new concepts.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bret thought she would like to bring back her VH1 show, which saw eligible single women vying for the star's affection, in a new format where potential partners are kept hidden from their suitors.

"I released it the other day, joking, 'I'm thinking about Banana of Love. We are taking Rock of Love to a whole new level,'" he said, referring to his The Banana costume from "The Masked Singer."

"So imagine you're in some kind of outfit and then they have to love you for your personality," he explained. "All shows say that, but no one is serious. This would actually mean that you would have to be loved as a masked human being and that they would really love you as a person. And then you hope that when the mask removes another part of the chemistry It works. So, Banana of Love. "

While he is happy to present the idea, Michaels said he would not be interested in being a contestant.

"I am a family man, but let's say I would be a great host," he explained. "It would be great to give advice that they could totally listen to or ignore, if they're smart."