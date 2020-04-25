Boston College running back AJ Dillon selected by Green Bay

Boston College running back AJ Dillon was drafted in the second round (62nd overall) of the NFL Draft on Friday by the Green Bay Packers.

Dillon, a New London, Connecticut native, who attended Lawrence Academy, ordered the offensive for the Eagles in just three seasons at Chestnut Hill. He ran for a school record of 4,382 yards on 845 carries with a program record of 38 rushing touchdowns and 40 total touchdowns.

In the NFL Combine, Dillon had the best vertical jump (41 inches) and wide jump (10 feet, 11 inches) among the runners.

