BLACKPINK's Lisa Charged With Stealing Black Dancer Choreography

Cierra Nichols claims the K-Pop singer is getting inspiration from her dance routine for QUIN and & # 39; Mushroom Chocolate & # 39; 6LACK without giving her credits.

Lisa of BLACKPINK has been hit with accusations of plagiarism. The Thai-born star recently uploaded a video of her performing a dance routine to QUIN and 6LACK's "Mushroom Chocolate" before a black choreographer Cierra Nichols criticized and accused her of stealing her choreography.

In Lisa's video, the K-Pop singer could be seen performing her movements while lying on the floor. At one point, he got up again and continued his routine. Meanwhile, in Cierra's video, which was uploaded a month before Lisa's, she danced mostly while lying on the floor.

Upon learning of Lisa's choreography, Cierra rushed to call her. "In today's episode of Let & # 39; s Steal from Black People & # 39; a Korean singer gets 7.8 million views in one day using most of your choreography. I love that for us. "he wrote on Instagram Stories. Later, he turned to Twitter to write: "Convinced people can't read. I know how to give someone credit if I clearly pulled it out. I saw inspiration that the girl looks great."

In another post, he shadowed Lisa, "Okay, although … it doesn't look like it did when I did it anyway."

Without stopping there, he replied to an internet user who came to watch his video after seeing Lisa, "Because Lisa and her choreographer use my movements." In another post, she insisted: "It's not about the drama girl I could care less about, but it's clear where the inspiration came from. It's clear that there's nothing like mine. That's why I'm fine."

Lisa has yet to respond to the accusation, but many of her fans have come to her defense. Some even clicked on the dislike button on the Cierra video and even threw so many negative comments to the point where the choreographer decided to disable the comment section entirely.