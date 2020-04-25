Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus are planning a Hannah Montana prequel?

Are Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus preparing for a Hannah Montana prequel? Fans have heard rumors suggesting that the two could return to Disney and are delighted. It seems impossible to think of Billy Ray Cyrus in Disney doing a Hannah prequel without Miley, but at this point, the rumors offer nothing specific or definitive. While they may be able to build a show that focuses on "Robby Ray Stewart," Miley's character's father, Hannah Montana / Miley Stewart, seems unlikely to keep Miley out of the picture.

Hannah Montana aired for four seasons from 2006 to 2011 and was nominated for numerous awards and won multiple Teen Choice Awards. Billy Ray Cyrus revealed that the prequel was being discussed. He said the following.

"They are talking about doing a prequel, which I would do in the blink of an eye because that means I can get my mullet back." I think there is a whole story that led Miley to become Hannah Montana. "

Although fans would be disappointed if Miley Cyrus didn't return to the show, it could be possible that they would do a prequel and have someone play a young version of Miley Stewart, before becoming Hannah Montana. Right now, while many people can't imagine Hannah Montana without Miley Cyrus, she may not want to go back to a prequel.

Miley has been hosting her own YouTube show Bright-minded and some have thought that the show is so good that it should be brought to television. It would be surprising if Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus returned to television with their own individual shows.

As for what the future holds for Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus, it remains to be seen. There has been no definitive evidence that Billy Ray or Miley Cyrus returned to television in any way, including a Hannah Montana prequel.

What do you think of the Billy Ray Cyrus rumors and comments? Would you like to see Billy Ray return to television as Robby Ray Stewart?

