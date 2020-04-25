Bill Gates has good news about coronavirus vaccines – BGR

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appeared on The last show with Stephen Colbert Thursday to give its assessment of the situation with the US response. USA A coronavirus pandemic, and what Gates, through his work with his charitable foundation, thinks should happen next when researchers compete to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

There are reasons for hope: Gates believes that the first results of the first vaccines will be known this summer.

The same day that Bill Gates published a comprehensive 6,000-word essay on his GatesNotes blog that delves into everything related to the coronavirus pandemic, from what happened to why the United States reacted the way it did and what the country should do next, appeared on The last show with Stephen Colbert for a more informal conversation along the same lines.

Her essay tried to find notes of optimism, as difficult as it may seem to come now, and Gates did the same in his conversation with the night host. For example, when Colbert asked Gates, who has been at the forefront of the coronavirus vaccine investigation through his charity, for a period of time about how we got out of this pandemic, this is how Gates broke down everything.

The two answers to that question involve short-term drug treatments and a successful long-term vaccine. One way forward, for example, "is if we get miracle therapies that exceed the 95% cure rate," Gates told Colbert, adding the caveat that "we can't count on that.

"The other is a vaccine that is highly effective and that we are going to reach the world population. Some of these vaccines, we will understand this summer, we will see why they are now being introduced into humans, we will see if they get this strong antibody response. And then we have to do extensive safety tests and start manufacturing. ”

In his essay, Gates delves a little deeper into the vaccine component of the coronavirus response. The goal, as he sees it, should be to pick one or two of the most promising vaccine candidates from the scores that are now working around the world and put all the resources and energy to develop them, and vaccinate the whole world . However, once you have decided that that is the goal, you quickly begin to see how daunting the task is. A single-dose vaccine, for example, would require 7 billion doses (or, for a two-dose vaccine, 14 billion doses).

Manufacturing so much would represent an unprecedented challenge "and will probably have to involve multiple companies."

Gates's estimate is that large-scale vaccination could begin within 18 months, although that time frame could be much shorter or longer, as little as nine months or even within two years. Meanwhile, what's next in the short term?

Trust that we won't be locked up for much longer. "Most developed countries will move into the second phase of the epidemic in the next two months," he writes in his essay. “In a sense, it is easy to describe this next phase. It is semi normal. People can go out, but not as often, and not to crowded places. Imagine restaurants that only have seats for people at any other table, and airplanes where each center seat is empty. Schools are open, but you can't fill a stadium with 70,000 people. People are working and spending part of their earnings, but not as much as before the pandemic. "

In other words, even when we start opening the country again, things will still be abnormal, but not as abnormal as when the crisis exploded a month ago.

Image source: Samuel Habtab / AP / Shutterstock