Beverly Hills Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli to retire in May – Up News Info Los Angeles

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Beverly Hills City Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli is leaving the department next month, it was announced Saturday.

George Chavez, the city manager, said Spagnoli's retirement will take effect on May 15.

"During the Chief's term, crime decreased while the department increased diversity, public outreach, best practices, and technological advances," said Chávez. "We thank Chief Spagnoli for his service to our community and his three decades of public service in law enforcement."

Spagnoli joined the department in 2016, after serving as head of the city of San Leandro for five years previously.

"I am grateful to have served Beverly Hills and proud of the accomplishments of the past 4 years to keep this world-class community one of the safest in the nation," said Chief Spagnoli.

An interim chief is expected to be appointed in the coming weeks.