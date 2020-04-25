Bay Area Response to the 2020 Census Robust but lagging behind of Asian and Pacific island communities – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – As the US census self-response period. USA As it is about to enter its seventh week, all but one Bay Area county tends to outperform the state and nation in terms of the percentage of people who have participated so far.

However, there are many groups that are at serious risk of experiencing a low count, particularly within the native and Asian communities of Hawaii and the Pacific Islands.

As of Thursday, 52.4 percent of people in the United States and 53.8 percent of Californians had completed the Census Bureau questionnaire, either online, by phone, or by mail-in form.

As of that same day, all counties in the Bay Area except San Francisco, which were at 51.6 percent, had a census return rate that ranged from 55.5 percent (Sonoma) to 62.9 percent (San Mateo ).

"Overall, we're doing pretty well compared to state and national rates, but if you dig deeper into each county, you can see greater disparities in the census tracts," said Stephanie Kim, principal director of the United Way's 2020 Census of the Bay Area, one of the state's partners in its $ 187.3 million effort to conduct census awareness campaigns targeting hard-to-count populations.

Urban areas show slightly lower response rates than suburban communities, for example, and some areas with high concentrations of certain hard-to-count groups also have a lower trend than national, state and county returns, Kim said.

That is certainly the case of one of the census tracks that includes part of San Francisco's Chinatown, where 93.4 percent of the residents are Asian, 78 percent are immigrants, 38 percent live in poverty, the 34 percent live in poverty and 75 percent live in households with limited English proficiency, according to census data.

All of these factors, among others, are considered elements of a hard-to-count population and, as of Thursday, only 37 percent of area residents had completed a census form.

This is also the case for an ethnically diverse census tract near downtown San José, where the response rate was 39.4 percent on Thursday.

The area is predominantly Latino and white, but it also has distinct Asian and Native populations of Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders: According to census data, 38 percent of their households speak "Asian and Pacific Islander."

"It's pretty difficult when you look at the response rates," said Talavou Aumavae, chairman of the San Mateo County Pacific Island Full Count Committee, which also works to ensure census participation in neighboring counties.

"Even in the state of Hawaii, which is full of Pacific Islanders, the response is quite low compared to what they expected," said Aumavae.

But because the response rates don't include data on specific racial groups, it's difficult to know exactly who is filling out the forms in a given tract, Aumavae said. "We don't have a complete picture of disaggregated groups and minority groups."

Aumavae is hopeful that the numbers will start to rise and said his group is starting to see positive signs during its census outreach activities, which have drifted away from in-person contacts to phone banking, social media events and advertising. and other remote efforts. following the new coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent telephone banking campaign, volunteers communicated with people who identify themselves as native to Hawaii or the Pacific Islands on voter registration forms.

"Most of the people we contacted said they completed the census, which is great, but there were some people who didn't know what it was, so we had volunteers to help them at the time," said Aumavae, who also works for the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center, which funds the census outreach efforts.

Aumavae's group is also hosting weekly Facebook events called "Voces of Oceania Musical Series," which features musicians, DJs, and radio broadcasters who perform or play music for an online audience that is then featured with brief segments of census awareness.

In addition, the group has a virtual census questionnaire center that people can call for help in Samoan and Tongan and, in the near future, Fijian and other relevant languages.

"We had to think of creative ways in which we could engage with the community," said Aumavae.

The One Myanmar Community of Union City, an immigrant rights and cultural organization that is serving the small but vibrant Burmese community in the Bay Area, is organizing similar virtual outreach efforts.

Group president Myat Soe Mon said the start of the census coincided with the Burmese New Year, and much of the community outreach was planned around in-person celebration events.

However, after the pandemic hit, Mon had to shift his focus to the social media, phone banks, and informational flyers that were left in grocery stores and other places that are still allowed to go.

"People are using Facebook to understand what's going on with the census," said Mon. “We translate most of the material into Burmese and try to show them pictures and stuff like that. This is the form you have, this is how to fill it out. "

According to the 2010 census, there were between 30,000 and 50,000 Burmese living in the Bay Area, Mon said, adding that he suspects that number represents a significant insufficient count.

"I have been telling my community that the census is important to your children, to your community where you live, because you can get the funds for the county and the city where you live," said Mon.

"In addition to that, we got to know how many members of our community live in the area, so that you can get to know your own community better that way," he said.

