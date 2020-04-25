Bay Area Muslims find ways to observe Ramadan online during COVID-19 shelter instead – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Muslims throughout the Bay Area and around the world are now observing Ramadan.

For the next month, Muslims will pray and fast, even though their mosques have been closed due to the order of refuge.

"This is Ramadan like we have never had before," said Zahra Billoo, the Executive Director of the Council on American Islamic Relations. “Going to the mosque every day is very much a way to observe Ramadan. This year, all the mosques in the area are closed, which means that people are observing Ramadan at home. "

Billoo says they are still joining, but in online meetings.

“Tonight, for example, I will practically break my first fast with friends. We all got together and found out who was eating alone and said that we all do it together over time in front of the screen, "says Billoo.

Some imams and Muslim leaders post their lessons and sermons online.

And some families have turned parts of their home into areas of worship.

"This is my house, it is my living room, and at the moment we were using it as a living room / prayer room," Noshaba Afzal said during a virtual interview at her home.

Afzal said that despite some difficulties and being unable to be with the community, the pandemic helps refocus Muslims on the true meaning of Ramadan.

"It is a time for self-reflection and there is much more time during the shelter in place for self-reflection, trying to be the best humans we can be and serving others. There are now many more opportunities to serve others who need it." Afzal said.

Ramadan will continue until Saturday, May 23.