Bachelorette's Clare Crawley appears before Shade Matt James

Bachelor Nation members on social media think Bachelorette party& # 39; s Clare Crawley is casting shadow on one of his next suitors Matt James.

On Saturday afternoon, Crawley took to Twitter and wrote"If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts even before I am in my season … you are in it for the wrong reasons … #dontwasteyourtime."

The 39-year-old man also wrote, "Respect the opportunity given to you. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC."

Fans were quick to speculate that she might be referring to James, and fans also defended the next contestant, citing that her interviews and other social media appearances have been for a good cause.

After all, James is not only known to be one of the contestants in the upcoming season 16, but he is also the founder of ABC Food Tours and his best friends. Single Tyler Cameron.

More recently, James also spoke to E! News ahead of NEOU Fit-A-Thon, a 12-hour fitness event on Instagram Live to raise money for healthcare workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.