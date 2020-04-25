Bachelorette's Clare Crawley appears before Shade Matt James

Bachelor Nation members on social media think Bachelorette party& # 39; s Clare Crawley is casting shadow on one of his next suitors Matt James.
On Saturday afternoon, Crawley took to Twitter and wrote"If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts even before I am in my season … you are in it for the wrong reasons … #dontwasteyourtime."
The 39-year-old man also wrote, "Respect the opportunity given to you. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC."
Fans were quick to speculate that she might be referring to James, and fans also defended the next contestant, citing that her interviews and other social media appearances have been for a good cause.
After all, James is not only known to be one of the contestants in the upcoming season 16, but he is also the founder of ABC Food Tours and his best friends. Single Tyler Cameron.
More recently, James also spoke to E! News ahead of NEOU Fit-A-Thon, a 12-hour fitness event on Instagram Live to raise money for healthcare workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Right now there is a very beautiful young woman in Sacramento who is in quarantine and is patiently waiting for the production of a show to recover and I have also been waiting," he told E! News, when you talk about how it feels to return to the show. "I hope after everything calms down and everyone is sure that I can finally meet her. I am looking forward to it."
After Crawley's vague comments on social media, fans were quick to call her.
"Clare … Clare … in this house we meet Matt James. He is doing interviews to promote his charity, ABC Food Tours, which is (providing) tablets and children's meals in disadvantaged areas. And he said he is waiting to meet you, where's the problem " a social media user replied.
Another social media user replied"Be careful, Clare, you don't want to bite the hand that literally feeds needy children. Having a season without Matt James would be tragic … he's the real deal."
Another fan coming to the defense of James wrote"I love Clare. However, I'm Stan James. What he's been doing with ABC Food Tours and being friends with TC has already put him in the spotlight BEFORE he was chosen to be in Clare's season. No I'm sure you need another "reason,quot; besides genuine excitement. "
James runs the charity ABC Food Tours with Cameron. According to their website, "Our goal is to implement an experimental learning platform for New York students living in undeserved communities that will educate, motivate, and inspire them to overcome life's obstacles. We believe that surrounding students with restaurateurs , Entrepreneurs, and Immigrants "Business owners who have overcome similar difficulties can begin to imagine these realities for themselves."
