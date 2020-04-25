Attleboro native Kyle Murphy announces he will join the New York Giants

Attleboro native Kyle Murphy announced that he is signing an agreement to join the New York Giants.

Officially a GIANT !!!! – Kyle Murphy (@ kmurph43) April 25, 2020

The Rhode Island offensive tackle was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and he reportedly agreed to a deal with the team moments after the draft ended on Saturday.

Murphy had a solid career at URI, earning All-Colonial Athletic Association first team honors twice. He was also selected for the New England Football Writers' Association All-New England team three times.

Before going to college, Murphy was a two-sports star at Attleboro High School, where he played soccer and basketball. However, he was not highly recruited outside of college.

Native Attleboro /@RhodyFootball American OL Kyle Murphy is signing as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. Here are some highlights from last season of Murphy leading the #URI offensive line @ ABC6 @AHS_Bluepride @attleboro_fb https://t.co/PSiadz2jLO pic.twitter.com/VxtnXFKkcO – Nick Coit (@ NCoitABC6) April 25, 2020

Murphy joins former Patriot Nate Solder and Andrew Thomas, whom the Giants selected with the fourth overall pick on Thursday, as notable offensive tackles for the Giants.