Attleboro native Kyle Murphy announces he will join the New York Giants

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Attleboro native Kyle Murphy announced that he is signing an agreement to join the New York Giants.

The Rhode Island offensive tackle was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and he reportedly agreed to a deal with the team moments after the draft ended on Saturday.

Murphy had a solid career at URI, earning All-Colonial Athletic Association first team honors twice. He was also selected for the New England Football Writers' Association All-New England team three times.

Before going to college, Murphy was a two-sports star at Attleboro High School, where he played soccer and basketball. However, he was not highly recruited outside of college.

Murphy joins former Patriot Nate Solder and Andrew Thomas, whom the Giants selected with the fourth overall pick on Thursday, as notable offensive tackles for the Giants.

