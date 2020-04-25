At least 30 New Yorkers reportedly ingested household cleaners since Donald Trump's controversial comments

Donnie has people who take his suggestions seriously, and as a result, New York has seen an increase in cases of people taking household cleaning products.

Although White House officials say Trump's suggestion to inject disinfectant as a possible way to treat coronavirus patients was taken out of context, that did not stop at least 30 New Yorkers from claiming to do what he said, according to New York. Daily News.

The Poison Control Center, which is a subagency of the New York City Department of Health, handled a total of 30 cases of possible exposure to disinfectants between 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday, according to a spokesperson. That was recorded within an 18-hour period after the Trump White House briefing.

It's also reportedly an unusually high number for such calls. None of the callers died or required hospitalization, according to the spokesperson.

According to data obtained by the New York Daily News, the Poison Control Center only handled 13 similar cases in the same 18-hour period last year.

To go into detail, of the cases reported between Thursday and Friday, nine were specifically about possible exposure to lysol. In addition, 10 were for bleach and 11 for general household cleaners, the spokesperson said.

Compared to last year's 18-hour period, there were no reported cases of lysol exposure, and only two were related to the bleach, according to the data.

You can see Trump's opening remarks below:

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ For today's coronavirus briefing, Donald Trump had some ideas on how to treat patients with COVID-19 and let's say he's a real head scratcher. ___ Trump suggested the possibility of a "shot,quot; of disinfectant into a person infected with the virus as a deterrent to coronavirus, according to @NBCNews. ___ Trump made the comment after Bill Bryan, a Department of Homeland Security official who heads the department's Science and Technology division, made a presentation on research his team showed that the virus does not live as long in temperatures. warmer and wetter. Bryan said: "The virus dies faster in sunlight." ___ “I see the disinfectant that removes it in one minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injecting it inside or almost cleaning it, "Trump said during the briefing, speaking to his health officials." As you can see, it reaches the lungs, does a great effort: click our bio link to read more. (📹: @foxnews) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on April 23, 2020 at 4:49 p.m. PDT

On Friday afternoon, after widespread criticism from medical experts, Trump tried to reject his dangerous suggestion on the grounds that it was a joke.

"I said it sarcastically," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Despite Trump's alleged defense of sarcasm, health and emergency agencies took his comments seriously and warned people not to listen to the president.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!