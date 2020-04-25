Asteroid "in a face mask,quot; heads for Earth flyby – BGR

The asteroid known as 1998 OR2 will pass through Earth next week, and a new image of the rock makes it appear that the rock is wearing a face mask.

Facial masks are in high demand with the coronavirus pandemic yet to come, so it's nice to see an asteroid that respects the health of Earth's inhabitants.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Thanks to the current global health crisis, face masks are a highly sought after item these days. Companies that never made face masks before are now making them by the thousands, and government agencies are implementing their own DIY guides on how to make masks at home. It is all one thing.

Now, you wouldn't know, an asteroid is about to fly over Earth next week and, well, it looks like he's wearing a face mask of his own. The space rock known as 52768 (1998 OR2) is quite large, measuring approximately 1.2 miles in diameter, and a recent image of the object appears familiar.

The images of the asteroid were taken by researchers at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, and the rock turned out to be in an orientation where it looks like a large round head with a face mask attached to the front.

The space rock will not get too close to Earth, and will only be about 3.9 million miles from Earth at its closest approach. Still, that's close enough that researchers can take some pictures of him and study his trajectory for future forecasts.

"Small-scale topographic features like hills and ridges at one end of the 1998 OR2 asteroid are scientifically fascinating," said Anne Virkki of the Arecibo Observatory in a statement. "But since we're all thinking about Covid-19, these features make it seem like OR2 1998 remembers wearing a mask."

Understanding objects in orbits like the 1998 OR2 helps astronomers predict the probability that they will pose a problem for us in the future. We can be reasonably sure that an asteroid will not affect our planet as long as we can predict its orbit with a reasonable degree of precision.

At over a mile wide, the 1998 OR2 would cause some serious problems if it directly impacted our planet. It may not be a true "planet killer,quot;, but it would absolutely devastate the area it fell into. We don't have to worry about that, which is obviously good news, but many astronomers believe Earth is behind in a serious asteroid impact event.

Observational technology has revealed many of the space rocks that could pose a threat to Earth, and so far it appears we are having a lot of luck. 1998 OR2 is not going to hit us, respect social distancing and even remember to wear a mask. What a reflective space rock.

Image source: Arecibo Observatory / NASA / NSF