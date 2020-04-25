Ashton Kutcher Helps Iowa Governor Secure $ 26 Million Settlement for COVID-19 Tests

WENN

Governor Kim Reynolds initially contacted the actor of & # 39; That & # 39; 70s Show & # 39; to seek his participation in the recording of a public service announcement at home, but ended up discussing the need for further testing for residents.

Ashton Kutcher He is credited with helping the governor of his native Iowa to secure a $ 26 million (£ 21 million) contract to increase coronavirus testing for residents.

Governor Kim Reynolds initially approached the actor to seek his participation in the recording of a public service announcement (PSA) to encourage locals to observe the stay-at-home guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19, but they ended up arguing the need for more evidence, with Kutcher briefing the politician on a new public-private partnership called TestUtah.

Republican Reynolds revealed that the "That & # 39; 70s Show" star told him: "It looked very promising and it looked like other states might take a look."

Kutcher, who is known for investing in tech startups, is not directly involved in the company, but revealed that he had a friend who worked for one of the TestUtah contractors and offered to help organize a meeting.

Reynolds accepted it and eventually connected with officials working with Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, prompting her to sign a $ 26 million deal with the heads of Utah start-up Nomi Health, which will supply 540,000 tests. of coronavirus to Iowa authorities over the next six months.

However, the measure has generated some criticism since there was no tender process for the state's businesses, excluding competition from local companies, while they also questioned Kutcher's experience on the subject.

On Friday, Iowa authorities reported more than 4,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 107 deaths.