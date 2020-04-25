As unemployment rises, lenders may lower credit limits and cancel cards – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Some consumers may lose access to their credit cards just when they need them most.

As COVID-19 affects the US economy. USA And rising unemployment, lenders could lower credit card limits or close cards entirely.

Synchrony, which issues credit cards for stores like American Eagle and TJ Maxx, could lower the limits as "the environment evolves," according to a spokesperson.

While a Discover spokesperson denied that it lowered limits for existing customers, it noted that the company may adjust lines of credit for new members.

"From a banking point of view, it's all about risk, and they're nervous about not getting their money back," said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at CreditCards.com and Bankrate. "It is really a bad time for consumers."

Rossman said companies can lower limits and cancel cards without notice. It has happened before.

During the recession, 20% of credit card lenders lowered limits on borrowers with preferred credit scores, according to a 2008 opinion survey by senior Fed loan officials.

The same survey found that 60% of card companies cut lines of credit for cardholders with high-risk credit scores.

"During the financial crisis, more than 10% of credit card bills were completely unpaid," said Rossman. "Credit cards are unsecured debts … they are often the first bills not paid."

Rossman said lenders could take action if clients are nearing their credit limit. He suggested asking for mercy if consumers are in financial crisis.

“The card companies want to work with you. Some of it is good, it is good will, right. Some of this is very practical, they want some of their money instead of none of their money, ”said Rossman.

Starting a conversation with a lender worked for Monica Hatcher, a single mother struggling to make ends meet.

Hatcher said he told his lender that he would pay his balance if they could give up their past due fees. The playing field worked.

"I am trying to be as stress free as possible," said Hatcher, who said he is now trying to pay most of his expenses in cash, rather than credit.

Rossman applauded the strategy.

"If you can, try to pay off your balance and get some separation between your credit limit and how much you owe," Rossman said.

Rossman also suggested reviving the inactive cards, as they are the prime candidates for cancellation.

He said paying small purchases can help improve credit scores and keep cards open.