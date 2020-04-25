As the weather warms, health officials warn the public to practice social distancing – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As this weekend's weather begins to heat up, health officials across the region have warned the public to follow the guidelines for social distancing.

Along the stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway, signs were posted warning motorists that the beaches between Santa Monica and Malibu remain closed.

To help residents fight the heat, the City of Los Angeles Parks and Recreation Department and the County Office of Emergency Management announced the opening of 10 cooling centers.

Although the home security orders remained in place, the centers planned to follow the guidelines for social distancing. They include:

• Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St., 323-225-9339;

• Mid-Valley Senior Center at the Sepúlveda Recreation Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City, 818-892-0892;

• Robert Wilkinson Multi-Use Center, 8956 Vanalden Ave. in Northridge, 818-756-7741;

• Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386-9674;

• Jocelyn Center, 210 N. Chapel Ave. in Alhambra;

• Buena Vista Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St. in Burbank;

• Colonel Leon Washington Park, 8908 South Maie Ave. in South Los Angeles;

• Robinson Park Community Center, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. in Pasadena;

• El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St. in Sylmar; and

• Whittier Community Center, 7630 Washington Ave. in Whittier.

For more information on their hours of operation, call 213-202-2700 or visit: http://www.laparks.org.

To date, at least 848 people have died from the coronavirus in Los Angeles County, with more than 18,517 confirmed cases across the county.