Arkansas DL McTelvin Agim selected by Denver Broncos in the third round of the NFL draft

With the final of three third-round picks on Friday, the Broncos increased their defensive line depth by selecting McTelvin Agim of Arkansas for 95th overall.

Agim, a senior from Texarkana, Texas, had 106 tackles (22 for loss) and five forced fumbles in 35 games in his Arkansas career. The defensive tackle had a better team of 8.5 tackles to lose in 2019, and played defensive end as a sophomore and junior.

The 22-year-old figures compete for time in the back of Denver's defensive line alongside DeMarcus Walker and Dre’Mont Jones.

McTelvin Agim

Round / pick: Third / 95th overall

Years: 22

Position: Defensive lineman

Height Weight: 6-3 / 309

College: Arkansas

Hometown: Texarkana, Texas

Be unable: In 49 games for the Razorbacks (40 starts), he had 145 tackles and 16 sacks. … He was captain of the team in 2019. … He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds on the combine. … Lined up at the tackle and final during the college career.