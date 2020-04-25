Ari, Instagram model criticized for having a & # 39; fake & # 39; after video leaks!

Ari Fletcher is one of the most popular Instagram models in the world. But today, MTO News learned that it is going viral for allegedly having failed butt implants.

Ari inadvertently exposed her surgical improvements yesterday on video, was posting a review of a pair of jeans, and the 24-year-old beauty tried them on camera.

(see the video above)

While tightening his jeans, his followers saw his butt unnaturally fold inside his jeans.

