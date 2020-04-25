Ari Fletcher's son calls MoneyBagg I & # 39; Ugly & # 39;

Instagram

Internet personality and her rapper boyfriend are busy talking during an Instagram Live session when her son, Yosohn, repeatedly calls her name to get her attention.

Even if MoneyBagg Me and Ari Fletcher They are not quarantined together despite being in a relationship, they still make sure to communicate whenever they can. For example, the couple recently held a joint Instagram Live session in which the stripper's son Yosohn joined them in conversation.

MoneyBagg and Ari were busy talking when Yosohn kept calling him. This prompted the rapper to reply, "What's up bro?" However, the response he received was probably something that was not expected at all. Yosohn paused for a moment, before saying, "Ugly." Before Money could respond, Ari started to speak.

<br />

Those who tuned in to watch the Live couldn't help but laugh at the boy's comments. "He said what he said," wrote one, to which another replied, "And that's about it." On the other hand, someone commented: "He said ugly, I heard him clearly." This led another to intervene: "I don't know what else he was saying, but that was as clear as day."

MoneyBagg and Ari started dating late last year after months of rumors. Even though the two have been loving, their romance is not a smooth one. For example, earlier this year, the two made headlines for an alleged physical altercation at the Exchange in Miami. Ari reportedly hit him in the back before hitting his rapper boyfriend in the face.

However, MoneyBagg has since denied the rumors. "Can you stop with fake news now that this shit went on long enough?" One of his followers replied, "If there wasn't a video of you taking off your wig, this wouldn't be happening … I'm just saying." But MoneyBagg did not understand what the user was saying because later he said: "Show me a video where I did something silly like that. I will wait."