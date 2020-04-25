Area residents mourn vehicle congestion on Mount Diablo driveway during park closure – Up News Info San Francisco

DANVILLE (KPIX): On Mount Diablo Scenic Boulevard, there is a large electric sign and barricade telling non-residents to turn around because the state park is closed to vehicles due to the public health order.

"People drive (beyond the signs), they don't read it," said Steve Moore, who has lived on the scenic highway for almost two decades.

He and other neighbors decided to take a position Saturday morning with signs provided by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department directing drivers to turn around the corner of Mount Diablo Scenic Boulevard and Diablo Ranch Drive.

"We thought it would be helpful for them to turn around here where it's safe and not have to go all the way down the road," Moore explained.

Nicola Place said the access road to Mount Diablo State Park is already dangerous. A car ran over and killed a cyclist last year near his home. She said all the sharp U-turns and illegal parking make it worse.

"I do care. I really don't want anyone else killed. (That biker's death) was a profound event for me. I have lived this way since 1998," Place said.

The volunteers said some cars were still ignoring the barricade, even with the volunteers standing there. The signals passed and they went up a narrow and winding road. And, once they reached the entrance and saw that the door was closed, they had to come and go to turn around.

There is no parking near the closed door, so some drivers just got in where they could, even blocked the entrances.

“Some (parts of the road) are not more than 16 feet wide, which is less than a normal lane. We have seen many parking lots on the road, fire trucks are having trouble passing. Pedestrians, bicycles and people trying to maneuver in the same space, "said Place.

While most of the neighbors support the volunteers, some question why the residents are trying to watch over others. A neighbor even called the CHP for the volunteers.

"We don't feel like there is enough support from the state park to recognize its obligation to the highway," Moore explained.

"I'm pretty frustrated that I can't start a partnership with the park," Place said.

Neighbors said they want a park ranger for barricade staff, but park officials said they do not own the scenic driveway where the barricade is located and will continue to work with other agencies to monitor traffic conditions.