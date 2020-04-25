Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello looking for their own place after quarantine together?

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello planning to take their quarantine one step further? That's the subject of an article in the next May 4, 2020 issue of OK! magazine. According to the publication, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are ready to move in and get their own place, after the Miami quarantine with Camila's parents. The couple has been together for almost a year and fans love to see them together. The two surprised many and silenced skeptics who did not believe they were really a couple, once and for all by choosing to spend the closure together. Camila Cabella is 23 years old and Shawn Mendes is 21. It seems that this is the most serious and committed relationship she has ever had. Although Camila dated Matthew Hussey for 18 months, her close friendship with Shawn Mendes before the two became an item seems to have strengthened their bond.

Insider information submitted the following to the publication.

"Camila's family loves Shawn, and he fits in perfectly. They have given the couple their stamp of approval and are happy for them." Shawn admits that pairing two people with similar problems can be challenging, but says their love for each other outweighs any adjustments they have had to make. "

Camila and Shawn have been seen by Miami holding hands and taking romantic walks together. They have also participated in many musical benefits to encourage people to stay home during the Coronavirus pandemic.

You can see a timeline of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship below.

the love story of shawn mendes and camila cabello; a thread pic.twitter.com/vVBAtxQlnw – (@whythisIove) April 25, 2020

It doesn't seem like Shawn and Camila are running to move, but rather waiting for the Coronavirus pandemic to end before getting their own place.

According to the report, Shawn has been brushing up on his Spanish skills at Camila's house and introduced Camila to the practice of meditation.

The source continued to argue about the couple.

"They are very excited to live under the same roof, especially because it gives them the perfect opportunity to work together on new music."

Since Shawn and Camila released their single Senorita, fans have clamored for the two of them to release more music together. During their live concerts, Camila and Shawn serenaded their fans and the response has been crazy.

What you think? Are Camila and Shawn moving too fast? Should they have their own place together?



