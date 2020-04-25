Apple Watch designer shares behind-the-scenes story to celebrate device's fifth birthday

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6
<pre><pre>Apple Watch designer shares behind-the-scenes story to celebrate device's fifth birthday

The original Apple Watch was launched five years ago today, April 24, 2015, and Imran Chaudhri, a designer who worked on the team for the first Apple Watch, shared fascinating behind-the-scenes insights into product development in a tweet storm today.

Check out Chaudhri reproduction From the original sketch of the Apple Watch home screen, for example, it appears that the concept of the "honeycomb,quot; range of applications was part of the design of the device even in its early planning stages. And I think the first "E.T." name for Digital Touch, described in second tweet Next, it's pretty smart, especially since you have to make a finger tip similar to E.T. on the screen of your Apple Watch to use the function.

Chaudhri also shared that the first Apple Watch prototype was built using a sixth-generation iPod nano connected to a watch strap. If you don't remember, that iPod nano was the small, square one. It was also a device that The edgeEditor-in-chief Nilay Patel actually revised it as a watch to Engadget.

Chaudhri also shared a photo of one of the butterflies used for the Motion watch face, and which created the sun dial in part to help Muslims observing Ramadan learn the position of the Sun at a glance.

Since its launch, the Apple Watch has become a huge success for Apple: it now sells more watches than the entire Swiss watch industry. Apple has also added many more health-focused features, as the device was completely redesigned with the 2018 Apple Watch Series 4, and last year it finally added an always-on display so you can always see the time.

But if you're nostalgic for the days of the original Apple Watch, consider reading Nilay's device review or viewing her video review, which I've included below.

%MINIFYHTMLb5283b0befc43dac9568e6d083e57ca314%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here