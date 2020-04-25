An updated list of the Patriots' undrafted free agent signings

With the Draft 2020 NFL complete, the Patriots are now adding to their roster through the free-agent market.

Here is a list of players who are signing:

The Patriots are signing 5-foot-10-inch slot receiver Will Hastings, according to Doug Kyed of NESN. Hastings caught 19 passes for 222 yards and a red shirt senior touchdown last year. He overlapped with Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham for two seasons at Auburn. In 2017 Hastings and Stidham connected for four touchdowns, including one for 47 yards and one for 49. Hastings missed the 2018 season with an LCA injury. Tight End Rashod Berry (Ohio State): Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors reports The Patriots are signing 6-foot-4 inch tight end Rashod Berry, who will join draft recruits Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene at the position. In four years at Ohio State, Berry had 17 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns.

This story will be updated.