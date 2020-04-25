"An opportunity to completely pretend you're in another world,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

In the dark Returns for its second season premiere tonight at 9 / 8C on The CW. In the dark stars Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason, a blind woman who navigates through her twenties. In the first season, viewers saw Murphy trying to unravel the mystery of his murdered friend, Tyson, and they stayed with her in the hospital after a brutal car accident.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke to Mattfeld ahead of tonight's season premiere to discuss the challenges of playing a blind woman and escaping reality. In the dark looking to deliver for his fans.

MW: Good morning Perry! In Darkness, the second season, starting tonight cCongratulations WWhat made you want to get involved in the first place??

P.M: Hi Matt, thanks, you know I have said before, I generally judge how I feel about a script based on how quickly I can get over it. ANDyou know when you're reading a book sometimes you feel like you're reading the same page over and over; if I have to go back a lot of times and ask for who said what or what, and that wasn't great, but I flew through that pilot from In the dark, I laughed out loud. I remember choking me me I felt a lot in 45 pages, I flew through it.

I felt it was written in such a natural conversational way and tt it was so easy to connect to. I don't think anyone knew it was going to be as fun as turned out. I don't think anyone would have predicted that we would be where we are now, I don't think I could have guessed what the show was going to be about. Is awesome.

MW: ANDour character Murphy Mason is blind of course.. WWhat kind of preparation did you have to do to fill this role??

P.M: WAna lUnfortunately for me and everyone, the show is inspired by a real person named Lori. Lori not only participate in the writing process but is my right hand through all of this. I spent a couple of weeks with her before I started filming obsessing over her, orbessessing about their day to day, I spent hours with her. northor just needed to know how you uses her guide dog, but watching her get ready for bed, watching her make a snack in her kitchen, watching her go through her closet, watching her do his morning routine all those kinds of things. I jI didn't have to obsess about the physical aspect because Murphy as a whole is a handful in addition to the physical aspect, so I needed to make sure that at least try.

I will never fully understand being in his shoes, but at least I had to try to educate myself as much as possible about the physical so that when me I went to try to deal with the emotional and mental part of Murphy me I felt a little more prepared about the physical. Now I am capable talk to Lori all the time when she's on the set. I can see her go through the lock. Sor, if the manager says to get out of bed, go get a beer from the fridge, I can see her do it and then imitate her. meIt is useful as an actor to be able to replicate a real person. I am literally copying the person that Murphy is supposed to be.

MW: Yes, that sounds like an amazing asset to you. WWhat has been the most difficult part for you?

P.M: I have I said earlier when I read some of these scenes the first time and every line from Murphy is ‘shut up, No, moron, Shut, close stupid. & # 39; The The difficult thing for me is it is my job to find the moments between your lines, as you speak, find the moments that make her adorable, that make people want root for her. I have to find the between or Murphy's little underlying piece that is human. It is about ther goodness, her kindness that makes people still want her to come out on top.

Chloe is a big part of seeing what her relationship with Chloe. Tyson was a big part of that in Season one. its relationship with pretzel, there is some affection you see there too. Their It's definitely hard for me to find a balance sometimes just as an actor. Murphy's strength is obviously one of his best qualities..

MW: I imagine it can be hard to get sympathy while telling people to shut up at the same time.

P.M: [Laughs] Even if the other characters around me don't see it, the audience has toee it. WWhat can I do with either my facial expressions or some kind of physical movement? so he the audience sees at least that she thought about it or at least felt it. meSee if she didn't say she felt bad; she feels it. Aalways trying to find those moments

MW: LLast season ended with the big car crash and then Nia Came to tell Murphy that she's really hooked on the money that Felix and Chain I take. Where we collect tonight?

P.M: meexactly where we left aall the same bruises. Tit was fun to come back and I have to replicate exactly where I was at the end of the first season. I love that at the end of the first season you get a close in terms of all the Tyson arc, but he didn't bring it back. northNow he's in a bigger hole than ever. That establish a really interesting season. meit's shocking where it goes.

MW: WWe were talking a little bit earlier, But what does it mean to be able to offer entertainment to people right now when everyone is locked inside?

P.M: I've always said that's part of why I enjoy playing characters is I've always considered myself a character actor. meit's fun to bring characters who are just like you bbut I enjoy even more creating a character that is so far since who I am because of that leak; meis to pretend. It is an opportunity completely pretend that you are in another world that does not exist or that you have never been a part of. I think that's one of the best things about In the dark is that has a very genuine raw earthIn g the.

People now feel especially vulnerable. I think they will really meet some vulnerable characters watching our show and even a little laugh with that. There definitely walking to be an opportunity to completely escape. I think people will enjoy the season and be able to escape with these characters..

MW: La question before I let you go, put you in the spot a little. meIf you could describe the new season in three words, what would they be?

P.M: Ooh make breating yesad count as one or two?

MW: Let's go with one.

P.M: OK yesreakinglicensed in lettersre, exciting ana deceit.

MW: Thank you so much for the time today Perry, all the best and stay safe!

P.M: Thanks Matt! Equally!

In the dark Returns tonight at 9/8 C on The CW. Check your local listings for more information.