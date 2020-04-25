Amy Poehler announces COVID-19 special episode on parks and recreation

If anyone can lead the United States during this pandemic, it is Leslie Knope. Amy Poehler and NBC have revealed that the cast of Parks and Recreation They will gather for a special episode airing next week to help raise funds for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

According to the NBC press release, the good citizens of Pawnee, Indiana, gather for a Parks and Recreation Special and the story comes for the events of the day.

"Pawnee's most dedicated official, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social estrangement," the statement said.

Executive producer Michael Schur, who co-wrote the episode, says they were looking for ways to help, and felt that bringing these characters back for one night could raise some money.

"I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all responded to me in 45 minutes," Schur said. "Our former,quot; Parks and Recreation "team has collected a 30-plus slice of Pawnee life (quarantined) and we hope you all enjoy it. And donate!

All of the original cast members of the series will return for the 30-minute special episode, including Poehler (Leslie Knope), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Retta (Donna Meagle), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger) and Jim O & # 39; Heir (Gary / Jerry Gergich).

The NBC press release also mocked that "multiple guest stars from the Pawnee universe may appear." This is the first scripted television show produced to address the current COVID-19 pandemic, and Poehler revealed in the promo that the episode was filmed entirely in the actors' individual homes.

When the news of the special episode came out, Pratt wrote on Instagram that it had already been filmed and "many say it is the best television episode to have been filmed in quarantine." It is not a competition. But if it were … we would win easily. "

On his Instagram page, Lowe posted a video where he told fans that "yes, it is LITERALLY true. The Parks and Rec gang is back.

Ad

All new A parks and recreation special will air on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET / PT on NBC.



Post views:

3