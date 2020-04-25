AMC Theaters says it won't consider reopening until summer despite some states ending their stay-at-home requests

Roommates, as some states move forward with plans to reduce orders to stay home, that doesn't mean you can resume all your pre-coronavirus activities … specifically go to the movies. AMC Theaters has just announced that despite stay-at-home orders ending in select venues, the company won't reopen theaters until the summer.

As reported by @HuffPost, AMC Theaters, the largest theater chain in the United States, is delaying the reopening until at least summer, despite the fact that certain states are reopening after the coronavirus outbreak.

In a recently released statement, AMC explained its decision this way:

"As we plan our reopening, the health and safety of our guests and associates is our top priority. In order to open, we also need a line of sight on a regular schedule of new box office hits that excite people to return to their favorite theaters. ”

AMC also said it hopes moviegoers can return "in the weeks leading up to new box office hits,quot; and, in the meantime, the company is discovering how to do it properly and safely "in a safe and welcoming environment." Coronavirus has made the idea of ​​public events and large gatherings very difficult to navigate and ultimately unlikely in the foreseeable future.

You will recall that Hollywood studios and distributors have postponed almost all movies due to be released in the spring and early summer due to COVID-19. In addition, even more studios decided to make some new releases available through Video On Demand or streaming services, completely eliminating the traditional cinema experience.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!