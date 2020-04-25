Amber alert issued for 9-year-old girl last seen on Denver subway

An Amber alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a 9-year-old girl last seen on the Denver subway in the morning, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter.
Sloan Lipnick is believed to be with non-custodial mother Carly Lipnick in a 2012 white Audi Q5 with Colorado OWO236 license plates, according to the alert.
People are encouraged to call 911 with any information.
