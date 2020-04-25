Amazon Extends Hourly Wage Increase For Warehouse Workers Through May 16

Amazon is extending its increase in the hourly rate of pay for warehouse workers until May 16, according to a CNBC report. The company originally announced in March that, as part of its hiring increase to deal with the huge surge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, it would increase warehouse workers' wages by $ 2 an hour.

The salary increase was temporary, scheduled to end on May 1. Now Amazon is rolling out the pay hike to help incentivize workers to continue equipping its warehouses and its grocery and package delivery platforms.

"We continue to see high demand during this difficult time and the team is doing an amazing job for our customers and the community," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC. According to the report, Amazon is currently employing more than 250,000 distribution center workers at 110 facilities in the US alone. USA

Despite these added benefits, Amazon has faced strong criticism for its handling of health and safety issues during COVID-19. Employees have complained that the stores remain open despite workers testing positive for the virus, and Amazon has also been accused of failing to notify employees when they may have contacted coworkers who later test positive.

A warehouse worker strike in New York City last month drew national headlines after Amazon fired one of its organizers, alleging that it was violating self-isolation guidelines. The leaked documents later revealed plans by Amazon executives to defame organizer Chris Smalls to discredit the growing labor movement within the company.

Earlier this month, Amazon's first warehouse worker died from COVID-19, and since the Smalls incident, Amazon has fired both corporate employees and other warehouse workers, in what activists and affected employees say which is retaliation for talking about the company's handling of security problems during the pandemic. The National Labor Relations Board is investigating whether Amazon is violating the rights of its employees. And today, Amazon's tech workers are sick to protest the company's actions.

"We support the right of every employee to criticize their employer's working conditions, but that does not come with general immunity against each and every internal policy. We fired these employees for repeatedly violating internal policies," says a spokesperson. from Amazon The edge regarding your firing of corporate employees. Regarding the warehouse workers it has fired, the company also says that the rights it gives employees to protest "do not provide general immunity against wrongdoing, particularly those that endanger the health, well-being or safety of his colleagues,quot;.

Update April 27, 6:19 p.m. ET: Amazon aggregate statements.