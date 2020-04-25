Amazon cannot sell non-essential items in France

Amazon has lost its appeal of a French court ruling requiring the company to temporarily deliver non-essential items in France or face heavy fines, the New York Times reported.

The Versailles Court of Appeals upheld a ruling of a lower court that led the e-commerce company to close six of its distribution centers in France and put workers on paid leave. Amazon had said that the definition of what goods it could send was unclear and, instead of risking being fined, it opted to temporarily close distribution centers.

According to the French court ruling, Amazon can only deliver items directly related to medical supplies, hygiene products and food in the country during the coronavirus pandemic. You should conduct a risk assessment of your warehouses with the unions. The unions brought Amazon to court in what they saw as a failure by the company to protect warehouse employees from exposure to the coronavirus.

The company tweeted in response to the ruling: “We have heard the result of our appeal and the decision continues to baffle us. We are currently evaluating the implications for our sites as well as for our employees and customers in France. "

The Versailles Court of Appeals said that if Amazon violates the ruling, the company would be fined € 100,000 (about $ 108,000) for each delivery that does not meet its conditions. The court will review the company's progress next month.