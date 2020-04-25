Although Mayor Betsy Price did not advise it, in-person worship is now permitted in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Although not recommended, houses of worship in Fort Worth may again hold services in person.

Beginning at midnight, the city's declaration of an emergency coronavirus will comply with Governor Greg Abbott's state edict.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price issued the new order this week.

"While the City's order has been updated to comply with the Governor's latest order, it is important to remember that Fort Worth is still seeing a substantial spread of the virus in the community," said Mayor Betsy Price. As such, we continue to encourage places of worship to host services remotely when possible. I am proud of the vibrant faith community of Fort Worth and I am confident that our faith leaders will do the right thing for their respective congregations. "

By executive order, the Governor defined essential services on April 17 to include "religious services performed in churches, congregations, and places of worship."

While local governments cannot order the closing of houses of worship, religious services, regardless of religion, that are held in churches, congregations, or other houses of worship must be conducted in accordance with the revised Guidelines for Houses of Worship during the COVID-19 crisis.

These measures include:

· Instruct sick employees, volunteers, and guests to stay home;

· Practice social distancing while maintaining the appropriate distance between people;

· Maintain good hygiene by washing your hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, using your elbow to cover your cough, and not touching your face;

· Implement environmental cleaning and disinfection practices; and

· Clean and disinfect work areas frequently.

If houses of worship cannot meet remotely, they are encouraged to consider implementing the suggested practices outlined in the revised Guidelines for Houses of Worship during the COVID-19 crisis.

The document includes suggestions on family unit seating, the use of gloves and masks, and possible "services for the elderly."

Based on the level of substantial spread of the virus in the community, as determined by the Tarrant County Department of Public Health, the City strongly recommends that all religious services continue to be provided remotely, including outdoor driving services where people remain in their vehicles.

