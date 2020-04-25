Alison Janney does not remember participation in '10 things I hate about you'

Touchstone Images

When a fan pays tribute to her role as a crazy adviser, Ms. Perky in the teen movie, the actress from & # 39; Bombshell & # 39; He asks the devotee to refresh his memory.

Up News Info –

Allison Janney She completely forgot that she is one of the stars of the 1999 movie "10 Things I Hate About You".

The Oscar-winning actress, who played the crazy guidance counselor Ms. Perky in the teen movie starring Julia Stiles and the afternoon Heath LedgerHe seemed to have no memory when a fan paid tribute to his character on Instagram.

Referring to a line in "10 Things I Hate About You" that Allison uttered as Mrs. Perky, who advised students and also wrote erotic literature in her spare time, the fan wrote in a post: "I have deviations to see and a novel to finish ".

But the reference was completely lost on Janney, so she asked the writer to refresh her memory.

"I don't understand! What is this ????? What am I doing that I forget was inside?" the 60-year-old star responded.

<br />

Allison is not the only star who does not remember all the movies she has been in.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently did not remember that he appeared as Pepper Potts in the 2017 Marvel superhero movie "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

"Do you remember we were in & # 39; Spider-Man & # 39 ;?" his co-star Jon Favreau asked during an episode of his Netflix series, "The Chef Show"last year (19).

"We weren't in & # 39; Spider-Man & # 39;" replied Gwyneth. "No, I was in & # 39; Avengers & # 39;".

"You were also in & # 39; Spider-Man & # 39;", confirmed Jon.