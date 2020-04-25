Alexis Skyy's former stylist turns to her, says she leaked her own sex tape, reveals why she can't keep a man, and threatens to expose more

Alexis Skyy has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. One of those who appeared to be her closest friends known as King Ikey, who also served as her business partner, has turned against her.

The beginning of his flesh seemed to begin weeks ago when Alexis allegedly accused the man of stealing from him. The reality star went to Instagram to share a message that said: "It is loyalty to me!"

King replied with multiple messages.

One read: 'Nobodi may question my loyalty when it comes to you …… !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! # 39; & # 39; !! Nobody!!!!! And for all those who got a sum of ** to say, FYI … I have been friends for 5 years + I am the reason for many things … but she had her & # 39; friend & # 39; that blocks me from your business page … that we both plan together !!! Even ger gma sees through his "friend,quot;! She calls me tlkn all the time! So miss me with all the bs. "

Alexis applauded with the shocking accusations: ‘You were at my house with your friends and all my shit is gone now. Mac reserves my bags hahaha so I'm not supposed to be upset if I walk in with this shit you're sitting doing a snake, I don't give a shit about not blocking a page tell them I want my ass back, you didn't call me a time to ask myself if I'm not good.

It seemed that the two of them were fine with ending their friendship, but the meat was rekindled recently when he shared a message from a woman who claimed that he had paid Ikey for a reservation that included Alexis Skyy, something the influencer seemed to not know about. nothing.

Fed up, Ikey decided to reveal many of Alexis's secrets.

He revealed that she was the one who leaked her own sex tape with Fetty Wap.

King says the reason she "can't keep a man,quot; is because she chases the wrong guys and turns a blind eye to the good guys.

The businessman also alleges that "a white guy he just met,quot; is paying for his store.

Then he threatened his old friend by posting: ‘Alexis, you can stop calling my mother making up lies … and sending B4 threats. As soon as some BSs come, play! You started it by posting that email implying that I accepted money from someone without your knowledge, ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ When you know what the deal was !!! And that's all Ima says, the only reason I asked the questions and answers was because you posted that email hinting at what you did … when you leave him alone, I will too. "

In another post, she threatens to post videos, photos, and messages she has in her artillery against her.

What do you think about this latest drama?



