Alexis Skyy's former best friend claims to have discriminatory videos of her and threatens to retaliate

Instagram

Ikey, who has been fighting with the & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; star, tells her to stop telling lies and send threats to her mother or else she will release more receipts.

Up News Info –

Alexis SkyyThe best friend turned enemy, Ikey, apparently just started with the murder of his character. The fashion entrepreneur, who recently spilled some tea on the reality TV star, claims to have more receipts that could possibly destroy her image in public.

Ikey came up with a warning to Alexis in her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 24, telling her to stop lying and threatening her mother, or she would retaliate otherwise. "Alexis, you can stop calling my mother making up lies … and sending b4 threats. I retaliate.!!!!!! !! he wrote.

Defending his questions and answers in which he revealed things about Alexis, he stated: "You started it, posting that email implying that I accepted money from someone without your knowledge, when you know very well what the deal was. And that's it! I mean, the only reason I asked Questions and Answers was because you posted that email hinting at what you did … "Apparently ready to go from side to side if she's willing, Ikey said," When you leave Alone, I will too. "

But if Alexis doesn't stop, Ikey reminded him in another post that "he has a lot of videos, messages and information … that you're doing a lot of things." Although he has not published any of them, his message hinted that he would not hesitate to do so if "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"The star continues to speak ill of him.

<br />

Alexis Skyy and Ikey have a fight after the first one shared a cryptic post about loyalty. Responding to his message, Ikey replied: "It is loyalty to you … but you have your & # 39; friends & # 39; blocking your business page. Nobodi cannot speak to me about any loyalty … when I was the most loyal mf in your corner !!! So miss me with those bulls ** t ".

Alexis later accused Ikey of stealing his Macbook and bags from his home. "You were at my house with your friends and all my shit is gone now. Mac reserved my bags hahaha, so I'm not supposed to bother if I come in with this shit you're sitting here doing a snake Shit, I don't give a shit For not blocking a page, tell them I want my shit back, you didn't call me once to ask if I'm not good. " wrote at the time.

Ikey was not silent, then went to his new Instagram page, The Vault Uncut, to air the dirty clothes about his former best friend. He accused the VH1 star of using "a white guy he just met" for his money to finance his new business. He also intervened in Alexis's enmity with Ari Fletcher among other things.