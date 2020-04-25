Albert Okwegbunam is the Broncos' fifth tight end in the last six NFL drafts. This is how the others did.

John Elway changed things this year.

Yes, he selected a tight end for the fourth consecutive year, and the fifth time in his last six NFL drafts. But this time he chose an SEC tight end with his pick of the Missouri Albert Okwegbunam. The previous four: All of the Big Ten.

Sometimes you have to zigzag when everyone else zags.

Here's a look at how the previous four recruits fared with the Broncos:

Year Round (general) Player (school) Games Rec-Yds-TDs 2019 1 (20) Noah Fant (Iowa) sixteen 40-562-3 Commentary: Set Broncos rookie records for TEs at receptions (40) and receiving yards (562). 2018 5 (156) Troy Fumagalli (Wisconsin) eleven 6-38-1 Commentary: He missed all of 2018 after sports hernia surgery, but he played 157 snapshots in 2019. 2017 5 (145) Jake Butt (Michigan) 3 8-85-0 Commentary: Knee injuries have kept Butt off the field. The last addition to the regular season was in 2018. 2015 3 (92) Jeff Heuerman (Ohio State) 51 63-678-5 Commentary: He started 29 of 51 games for the Broncos, with the best season of 2018: 31-281-2.

