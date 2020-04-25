Aggravated assault suspect killed by police outside Denton Buc-ee after producing a pistol – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton police shot and killed a suspect wanted for aggravated assault at a Buc-ee store on Friday after he pulled a gun out of his car.

On Friday, the Denton County Sheriff's Office had received information about Marlon Bonds, 53, who shot his girlfriend on Thursday and threatened to kill others in Fort Worth.

ONLY INFORMATION | The Denton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an officer was involved in shooting in Block 5000 of S. I-35E. According to reports, no deputy was injured. Any media inquiries can be directed to the Sheriff's Office. Avoid the area if possible. – Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) April 24, 2020

Around 10 a.m., agents located Bonds at the Buc-cee store located at 5005 S. I-35E and saw him get out of a small white sedan, walk to the back, and enter the trunk.

When officers approached Bonds, they blocked his exit to prevent him from running away. Bonds then re-entered the vehicle and pulled out a pistol, at which time officers fired their weapons, hitting him multiple times.

Bonds was transported to Medical City Denton, where he was pronounced dead. No other person was injured in the incident.

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating.