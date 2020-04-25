Advocates call for radical changes in nursing homes after deadly pandemic outbreaks – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – Nursing home advocates are calling for radical changes to assisted living facilities after at least 10 COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed by the owner of a Peninsula nursing home on Friday .

"It is complete devastation around us," said Gordon Manor executive Alisa Mallari Tu.

The facility, which was opened by Tu's parents in 1983, has had at least 20 residents and seven employees who tested positive for the virus. At least 10 residents have died, including former Stanford University President Donald Kennedy.

"I am incredibly honored to have met him," said Tu.

The facility continues to operate as the public health department steps in to help staff members contain the virus, he said.

However, there have been calls for an evacuation of the facility from medical experts.

"Caring for them has been a real privilege, and I want to continue to do my best under these conditions," Tu said.

"I wouldn't want to be there and I wouldn't want my mother there right now," said Pat McGinnis, executive director of the California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform. "If there are 10 people who died, how many others are infected."

Nursing home advocates, including McGinnis, have called for assistance center reforms for years. She said the changes must be made before more lives are lost, and that one-size-fits-all regulations for facilities are failing.

"They are not health centers, it is not like nursing homes," said McGinnis. "They're not trained, they don't have to have staff ratios, they don't have to have health personnel, they don't have to have the kind of infection control and procedures that we need in nursing homes."

She said her cries for change have been dismissed for years, but now lawmakers are knocking on her door for advice on what can be done to protect vulnerable communities in nursing homes.

"I am so sad that it takes this to make any change," said McGinnis.

Gordon Manor was inspected by the California Department of Social Services in late January, and state workers found the foster home to be in compliance and found no deficiencies.

The San Mateo County Department of Public Health and the Department of Social Services rejected a request for an on-camera interview by KPIX.

"It's horrible, you know, but it happened, maybe a worker went in there and had it, and it happened, but it's not because it was dirty or anything like that," said a man who said his name was Dennis, but he did it. I don't want to reveal his last name.

Dennis said his mother and aunt have resided at Gordon Manor for years, and that the nursing home closed its doors to visitors in mid-March. He added that he believes his family members should remain on the premises even amid news of the recent deaths.

"It is unfortunate, it is like the world right now, it is unfortunate, no one could have planned this," Dennis said.

He said he has known the facility workers for years, and hopes they can get through this. Gordon Manor's motto is "like family," according to its website.

"We are doing our best to hug each other right now," Tu said.