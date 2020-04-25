Accidental poisoning calls for increase as Americans are told to disinfect more – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The new coronavirus pandemic is believed to be the cause of an increase in accidental poisonings in the United States. USA

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that emergency centers reported a 20 percent increase in accidental cleaner and disinfectant-related poisonings during the first three months of 2020.

The data from the National Poisoning Data System has a breakdown of more than 28,000 cleaner-related calls and more than 17,000 reports linked to disinfectants.

The report said: "The timing of these reported exposures corresponded to increased media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports of shortages of cleaning and disinfection products by consumers, and the start of some local and state orders for stay at home,quot;.

Exposure among children under the age of five "consistently represented,quot; a large percentage of calls. Officials from the Texas Poison Control Network say most involuntary poisonings occur in the home and suggest that parents take time to protect their children by doing a "…". tour your house and find where you keep all the potential poisons "and make sure those items are not accessible.

It is unknown if the number of poisons will increase after recent statements by President Donald Trump, but the company that makes Lysol has issued an urgent message to its customers, telling them not to consume their cleaning products.

The British company Reckitt Benckiser says that the human consumption of disinfectant products is dangerous.

The company released a statement saying, "Under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion, or any other route)."

Reckitt Benckiser said they made the decision to issue the statement after "recent speculation and activity on social media."

On Thursday, after a press conference, President Trump suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectants to protect people from the coronavirus.

Among cleaners, bleaches accounted for the largest percentage increase in calls between 2019 and 2020.

For the record, chlorine bleach is toxic and can kill and kill people who drink it. The Food and Drug Administration regularly warns the public against consuming chlorine, or even inhaling chlorine fumes.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know has been poisoned should call 800-222-1222 to connect directly to their state poison center. Help is available online with poison control from the web.