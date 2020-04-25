Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Do you like the QB controversy in Green Bay? The former Packers executive urges fans to & # 39; relax & # 39;

Former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt urged fans to "relax,quot; in the face of the surprising draft pick from Aaron Rodgers' apparent heir to Jordan Love.

The most surprising move from Thursday's first round saw the Packers trade to get Utah state quarterback Love, a physically talented but crude prospect who has made comparisons to Patrick Mahomes.

The team remembered Green Bay choosing a sliding Rodgers in 2005 when they had future Hall of Famer Brett Favre entrenched as a starter, a position he would hold for the next three years.

Initially, Favre was enraged at the idea of ​​being a mentor to Rodgers, and there is fear that the current starter may react to Love's team with a similar freeze, particularly when the Packers asked him for help on the receiver in the first round. .

However, Brandt, who was with the Packers when the team selected Rodgers, understands why his former franchise opted for Love.

"It's deja vu -15 years ago I was there and we had exactly the same situation," he told Stats Perform.

"We had a quarterback (Favre), who was 35, at his best, a Hall of Fame quarterback, franchise player and yet we took a quarterback (Rodgers) and here they are again "

"The difference is, of course, that in 2005, the numbers came to us and we were sitting there and Aaron Rodgers dropped it. This time, the Packers traded places to go find this player Jordan Love and, sorry for the game of words. They loved him. "

Love's selection has caused quite a stir, but Brandt referred to one of Rodgers' famous phrases in response to that fury.

He added: "This is something that people go to, what the hell? And Rodgers? Don't they want to win now?"

"I guess what I'm trying to tell people is to relax. Number one.

"Number two, they will get help for Rodgers. And number three, they have to secure the future."

"The Packers obviously felt that this was a player who was their best quarterback prospect and that they couldn't catch him later in the draft, there's no way."

"So they went and did it and, yes, it doesn't help them this year, it may not help them next year, it may not help them for quite some time. But I feel like if they feel like this is the man, why not catch him and let him learn from Aaron?

"Now, in Aaron's case, he was sitting in the bullpen for three years, that seems like an extraordinarily long time and I don't know if that will happen."

"Jordan Love will not be the quarterback this year, but after that you just don't know it. Soccer moves much faster than it did 15 years ago."