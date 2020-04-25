A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend – Up News Info

Home Local News A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend – Up News...

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Denver will persist over the weekend, but Monday begins a sunny stretch for the city with excessively high temperatures reaching the 1970s and 1980s.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20% chance of showers, under mostly sunny skies, in Denver on Saturday. The high temperature will be about 62 degrees.

