A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend – Up News Info

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Denver will persist over the weekend, but Monday begins a sunny stretch for the city with excessively high temperatures reaching the 1970s and 1980s.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20% chance of showers, under mostly sunny skies, in Denver on Saturday. The high temperature will be about 62 degrees.





In the mountains on Saturday there is a chance of rain, with a snow level of about 7,500 feet.

Sunday in Denver there is a 10% chance of showers with possible thunderstorms after 3 p.m., the weather service said. The sky will be partially sunny, the high temperature should reach 72 degrees and the winds will reach 16 mph.

At the end of Sunday's day, there is a possibility of widespread showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, foothills and eastern plains, according to the weather service.

However, Monday is hot and sunny. Denver will see mostly sunny to sunny skies during the week, with temperatures in the upper 70s earlier in the week before temperatures rise to lower 80s at the end of the week. Overnight lows in Denver during the week will be in the top 40, and the lowest 50 by the end of the week.